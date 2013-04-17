BEIJING, April 17 The International Monetary Fund should be part of any future rescue packages given to euro zone governments, European Central Bank executive board member Peter Praet said on Wednesday.

The IMF, together with the European Union, has been part of the rescues so far, but some have suggested they would prefer rescues to be organised completely by EU institutions.

"The involvement of the IMF in the financing schemes is not strictly required but is still highly desirable, also in view of the Fund's analytical expertise in crisis resolution," Praet said in the text of a speech to be given at an event organised by Pioneer Investments in Beijing on Wednesday.

Praet, who is in charge of the economics portfolio in the ECB's six-man executive board, also called for governments to agree to a mechanism to put failing banks out of business.

He also said the greatest challenge to reforming the euro zone was to keep up reform momentum when the sovereign debt crisis abated and financial market conditions improved, adding that the central bank's role would be limited in solving the crisis.

"The monetary policy response to the crisis has been mainly aimed to buy time for reforms that become effective with some time lag, but it cannot substitute for reforms as time goes by," Praet said.

The Belgian also said that there were some signs that financial market fragmentation in the euro zone was being reversed and that overall financing conditions were very favourable, with short-term interest rates close to zero.

