FRANKFURT Nov 13 The European Central Bank could start to buy assets or cut its deposit rate into negative territory if that was needed to get inflation to the central bank's target, Executive Board member Peter Praet was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"The balance-sheet capacity of the central bank can also be used (to fulfil the inflation mandate)," Praet told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

"This includes outright purchases that any central bank can do."

Turning to interest rates, he said the ECB still had room, even after cutting the main rate to a record low of 0.25 percent last week and keeping the deposit rate at zero.

"On standard measures, interest rates, we still have room and that would also include the deposit facility," he told the newspaper.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen)