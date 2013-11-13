FRANKFURT Nov 13 The European Central Bank
could start to buy assets or cut its deposit rate into negative
territory if that was needed to get inflation to the central
bank's target, Executive Board member Peter Praet was quoted as
saying on Wednesday.
"The balance-sheet capacity of the central bank can also be
used (to fulfil the inflation mandate)," Praet told the Wall
Street Journal in an interview.
"This includes outright purchases that any central bank can
do."
Turning to interest rates, he said the ECB still had room,
even after cutting the main rate to a record low of 0.25 percent
last week and keeping the deposit rate at zero.
"On standard measures, interest rates, we still have room
and that would also include the deposit facility," he told the
newspaper.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen)