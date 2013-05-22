New Zealand house prices post slowest growth for 2 years in May - QV
WELLINGTON, June 1 New Zealand's housing market cooled in May to post the slowest growth in two years, government property valuer QV said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON May 22 The European Central Bank could expand its monetary policy toolkit if needed to respond to threats to price stability, and must ensure the euro zone economy does not enter a downward spiral, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Wednesday.
"We have an objective: price stability," Praet, who is in charge of the economics portfolio on the ECB's six-member executive board, told a conference in Washington.
"If that objective is at risk, we have the possibility ... to expand the range of (monetary policy) instruments if we think its necessary for that objective," he said.
WELLINGTON, June 1 New Zealand's housing market cooled in May to post the slowest growth in two years, government property valuer QV said on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 31 HGGC has agreed to take a majority stake in database software firm Idera, valuing the company at roughly $1.125 billion including debt, the private equity firm said in a statement.