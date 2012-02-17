BRUSSELS Feb 18 The European Central Bank is giving back the profits it makes on government bonds, its economics department head Peter Praet said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.

ECB board member Joerg Asmussen told Reuters earlier this week that it would pass any profits from its sovereign bond purchases to central banks in euro zone states, whose governments could then use the money to help Greece.

"On a part of the portfolio of government debt we book profits, the profits return to the national central banks and so to their owners, the euro zone member states," Praet, who is also a member of the ECB's executive board, told Belgian Dutch-language business daily De Tijd.

"They are then free to do with that money what they want," he added.

On Friday, European leaders expressed optimism that Greece would secure a new rescue package worth 130 billion euros ($170 billion), though policymakers admitted urgent work was still needed to get its debt-cutting programme back on track. ($1 = 0.7597 euros) (Writing By Ben Deighton; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)