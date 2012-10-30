FRANKFURT Oct 30 The new European banking watchdog should be lead by a person from outside the European Central Bank circles, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet told a German newspaper.

EU leaders agreed to establish a new bank supervisory body under the roof of the ECB as a first step towards a broader, more integrated banking union to prevent crisis like the current one from happening in the future.

Praet, ECB chief economist and a member of the ECB's Executive Board, told Handelsblatt in an interview to be published on Wednesday that representatives from national supervisors as well as ECB Executive Board members should be on the board of the new supervisory committee, led by an outsider.

"We need somebody from the outside with supervisory experience," Praet was quoted as saying. "The chairman would not necessarily come from the ECB," he said.

Handelsblatt noted that Sabine Lautenschlaeger, vice president of Germany's Bundesbank and in charge of banking and financial supervision, had been mentioned to take on the post.

"Yes, I know," Praet said. "I have appreciated her for many years."

There could be one or two ECB representatives on the supervisory committee's board along with four or five from national supervisors, Praet said, adding that neither himself nor the ECB Executive Board member in charge of markets should join.

Benoit Coeure is in charge of market operations on the ECB Executive Board.

The ECB is currently thinking about whether or not it should start publishing the minutes of its Governing Council meetings and while Praet said the ECB should become more transparent, publishing the minutes might be problematic.

"I think little of publishing who in which meeting said what. We need trust, but we also need discipline," Praet said. (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; editing by Ron Askew)