BRUSSELS, March 23 Savings required to bring
euro zone budgets under control cannot be put off for long,
European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said in
an interview in two Belgian newspapers.
Economists such as Nobel prize-wining Paul Krugman and
London School of Economics professor Paul De Grauwe have said
austerity measures in southern euro zone countries are simply
driving them into a downward spiral of recession and debt.
Praet, in an interview published on Saturday in
Dutch-language De Standaard and French-language Le Soir, said
one should be careful about thinking this way.
"You can have a little delay. But you will not solve the
problem that way. Quite the contrary, a delay will only make
your debt mountain bigger. And it needs to stay manageable,"
Praet said.
Praet told the newspapers that if there were signs of
economic recovery soon then necessary reforms and savings could
not be put off for a year.
"I hear far too much policymakers saying: wait a little,
give me more time. That can affect the credibility of a country.
The debts will not miraculously disappear," he said.
He said savings were not a 'dogma' for the European Central
Bank. What was important, he said, was the impact of savings
measures, which should be combined with structural reforms.
Praet said he expected the euro zone to have contracted in
the first quarter of 2013. The recession overall was not deep,
although the difference between countries was sharp.
Praet also said he was pre-occupied with two chief concerns.
Consumers were concerned that their income over the long
term would fall and were cutting spending, which was making the
problem worse.
His second concern was that banks were receiving cheap
money, such as from the European Central Bank, but were not
passing this on as credit to companies.
"Big multinationals do not draw little of this. They can get
financing directly from the market by issuing corporate debt.
But for the many small and medium-sized firms this is a
problem," he said.
