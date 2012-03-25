BERLIN, March 25 Higher oil and energy prices
are pushing inflation higher for now, but there is no general
problem with price pressure and inflation will ease again in
2013, European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet
told a German newspaper.
"Long-term inflation expectations are stable at under 2
percent, in line with our vision of price stability ... but we
are following developments very carefully," Praet told the
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
Asked about a spike in property prices in Germany, Praet
said: "We can look back on a period of very low and in some
cases negative price developments in Germany. We will monitor
the situation in certain parts of Germany very closely."
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Mark Potter)