By Jens Hack and Sakari Suoninen
MUNICH Oct 15 The euro is trading within a
relatively normal band in foreign exchange markets at the
moment, European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet
said on Tuesday, indicating it is not a great worry for the
central bank.
Praet, who has the powerful economics portfolio within his
remit, also said that U.S. budget problems were not affecting
the central bank's monetary policy yet.
"We are in a relative normal range in euro foreign exchange
rate," Praet told reporters after a speech at the Bavarian
Economic Club.
However, he added that the ECB looked at foreign exchange
rates as part of its regular inflation assessment.
"We look at all elements that could push inflation even
lower," he said, adding that foreign exchange rate was one of
those factors.
Turning to the U.S. budget situation, where even sovereign
debt default has been brought into play, he said that the
situation was worrying but had not had any impact on the ECB's
actions.
"I don't see for the time being any impact from the U.S. on
our monetary policy ... it's marginal and we hope it will be
settled."
Praet added that he was confident that a solution would be
found. But he also repeated ECB President Mario Draghi's words,
saying that if no solution is found, it would have catastrophic
consequences.
"We are always ready for all situations," Praet added. "We
will react if necessary," and would act to ensure that inflation
in the euro zone does not veer too far from the target of just
below 2 percent.
Praet said that the ECB sees subdued price pressures. "That
extends into the medium term - this means also 2015," he said,
but added that the ECB would not provide an exact estimate
before the next round of staff projections is published in
December.
Asked whether the ECB could provide more long-term loans for
banks, he repeated that that was one of the options, but said
that the ECB would make sure they chose the right option, if
any.
"Before we activate them, we want to be sure that we address
the right problem."
Praet added that it was not easy to link providing long-term
loans to bank lending. At the same time, the ECB was looking
into the "cliff effect" when the loans expire in early 2015,
Praet said.
The ECB provided commercial banks more than 1 trillion euros
in three-year loans in late 2011 and early 2012. More than a
third of that has been paid back early, but banks especially in
peripheral countries have hung onto the loans and could face a
liquidity crunch when the loans expire.