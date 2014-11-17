(Recasts, adds quotes and detail)
By John Geddie and Marc Jones
LONDON Nov 17 The European Central Bank says it
is ready to take further aggressive measures if the slump in oil
pushes the bloc towards deflation or if its current plans fall
short of boosting its balance sheet by one trillion euros.
Peter Praet, one of the ECB's six Executive Board members
and the man who oversees its economics department, said that,
while the ECB would normally disregard oil price moves, fragile
inflation expectations altered the situation.
"Headline inflation plus the indirect effect may have an
impact on inflation expectations and confidence," Praet said at
a Credit Suisse event in London.
"If that would be the case (deflation worries grow), for us
the incentive to act would be bigger, of course."
The price of Brent oil has fallen 30 percent since the
middle of June to the lowest levels in four years, putting
additional pressure on company and consumer
prices.
In order to boost inflation - currently 0.4 percent - and
weak growth, the ECB has introduced a ream of policy measures
such as negative interest rates, bank loans and an asset
purchase programme.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday that future
measures could include sovereign bond purchases, a move that
would probably exacerbate strains within the Bank.
But Praet said all council members were committed to
avoiding deflation.
"There is a lot of diversity (of views in the ECB Governing
Council), but there is strong commitment to the mandate, and it
also means that if we really went into a situation of deflation,
no doubt all the tools would be used," he said
"The question is always what is the timing," he added.
TURNING POINT
Praet said there were faint signs of improvement in credit
conditions in the euro zone, and urged governments in the bloc
to help alleviate the problems of legacy bad bank loans.
"There are several factors that indicate credit dynamics in
the euro area have now reached a turning point," he said.
While banks faced pressure from shareholders to raise
profitability, Praet said the high, leverage-driven returns seen
before the crisis should be a thing of the past.
"It is unlikely, and indeed undesirable, that we will see a
return to the high returns on equity we saw before the crisis,
which were distorted in particular by excessive leverage and
maturity mismatch."
But Praet stressed the main job for the ECB was to make sure
the economy did not falter, and vowed that the bank would meet
its promise to expand its balance sheet to levels seen in 2012,
when it was around one trillion euros larger.
"The market is saying: 'We are not going to get the
volumes'. We say we are confident we are going to get the volume
and, if it is not sufficient, we are ready to take additional
measures and broaden the base of purchases immediately."
