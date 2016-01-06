BRUSSELS Jan 6 The European Central Bank will
retain accommodative policies designed to push up inflation
until at least March 2017 and beyond if necessary, ECB Executive
Board member Peter Praet said in a magazine interview published
on Wednesday.
The ECB eased its policy further last month to fight
stubbornly low inflation, cutting its deposit rate deeper into
negative territory and extending asset buys by six months until
March.
"The ECB will continue its policy for as long as required.
What needs to change before we adjust the policy? Simple.
Inflation must move in a sustainable way towards 2 percent,"
Praet, who is also the bank's chief economist, said in Belgian
weekly magazine Knack.
"If we look at the economic situation, I think that the
current policy will certainly be in place until March 2017 and
longer if necessary."
