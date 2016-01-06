BRUSSELS Jan 6 The European Central Bank will retain accommodative policies designed to push up inflation until at least March 2017 and beyond if necessary, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said in a magazine interview published on Wednesday.

The ECB eased its policy further last month to fight stubbornly low inflation, cutting its deposit rate deeper into negative territory and extending asset buys by six months until March.

"The ECB will continue its policy for as long as required. What needs to change before we adjust the policy? Simple. Inflation must move in a sustainable way towards 2 percent," Praet, who is also the bank's chief economist, said in Belgian weekly magazine Knack.

"If we look at the economic situation, I think that the current policy will certainly be in place until March 2017 and longer if necessary." (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)