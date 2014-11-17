LONDON Nov 17 Faint signs of improvement
suggest bank lending and the credit cycle in the euro zone is at
a turning point, one of the European Central Bank's top
policymakers, Peter Praet, said on Monday.
Praet, one of the ECB's six Executive Board members and the
man who oversees its economics department, said although lending
to firms continued to contract, the decline was bottoming out
while consumer credit growth was also picking up.
"There are several factors that indicate credit dynamics in
the euro area have now reached a turning point," Praet said at a
Credit Suisse conference.
"Against that background, we expect the monetary policy
initiatives we adopted in June and September to gain pace in the
coming months."
Praet stressed a degree of caution though, saying that while
many of the conditions necessary for credit growth were in
place, it could take time and that the ECB stood ready to aid
the process.
"The Governing Council underlined at its recent meeting
that, should it become necessary to further address risks of too
prolonged a period of low inflation, it is unanimous in its
commitment to using additional unconventional instruments within
its mandate."
(Reporting by John Geddie and Marc Jones)