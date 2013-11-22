BRIEF-Kuwait Finance and Investment FY profit falls
* FY net profit 211,491 dinars versus 985,673 dinars year ago
PARIS Nov 22 The financial crisis has saddled the euro zone with a debt burden unique in Europe's post-war history because it has created a more deflationary environment, European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Friday.
"This is a very different context for the correction of expectations (about income), which is more of a debt overhang," Praet, who is in charge of the ECB's economics portfolio, told a conference at the Bank of France
"It has more signs of a balance-sheet recession, which is a priori more of a deflationary environment than what we had in the 1960s," he added. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Brian Love)
* FY net profit 211,491 dinars versus 985,673 dinars year ago
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017