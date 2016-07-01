LONDON, July 1 The European Central Bank can
react very quickly to crises, the bank's chief economist said on
Friday, though it cannot untangle political uncertainty created
by surprises like Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Speaking at a Financial Times event Praet added that Brexit
had had less of an impact on markets than expected, but that the
health of the banking system deserved key attention and low
economic growth was a serious long term concern.
The ECB has shown during recent years "the ability to act,
the willingness to act and the ability to take decisions very
quickly when needed," Praet said.
"It is remarkable that this institution has always been able
to act when needed."
