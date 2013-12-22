ROME Dec 22 Italy must keep its public accounts
in check and stay on its planned path to lower debt as the
economy emerges from a recession, European Central Bank
Executive Board member Peter Praet said in interview with an
Italian newspaper on Sunday.
Praet said the euro zone's third-biggest economy, which has
not grown since the second quarter of 2011, is emerging from
recession but risks are on the downside for the fragile recovery
and depend on whether the country makes key economic reforms.
"To stay on a sustainable path, it's essential that the
government maintain its commitments," Praet said in an interview
with La Stampa newspaper. "You cannot afford any slippage on the
public accounts."
Praet also said the ECB was ready to act if banking credit
dries up and threatens a recovery in the euro zone.