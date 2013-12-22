* Italian recovery fragile, risks remain - Praet
* Govt can not afford slippage on public accounts - Praet
* Spending on investments will pick up in 2014 - Praet
ROME/MILAN, Dec 22 Italy must keep its public
accounts in check and stay on its planned path to lower debt as
its economy shows signs of emerging from recession, European
Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said in
interview on Sunday.
Praet said there was still risk of another slowdown in the
euro zone's third-biggest economy if economic reforms were not
brought in.
"To stay on a sustainable path, it's essential that the
government maintain its commitments," the economist told Italy's
La Stampa newspaper. "You cannot afford any slippage on the
public accounts."
Praet said fundamental issues such as labour market
flexibility and bureaucracy had to be addressed, particularly in
an economy that included a large number of small businesses.
"The cost of labour is too high," Praet said. "That is not
to say wages are too high - in fact they are low on average,
compared with many other countries. The problem is that
productivity has grown too little."
Praet also said the ECB was ready to act if banking credit
dries up and threatens a recovery in the euro zone, although he
added that the outlook for investments in the region was
improving.
"We think that spending on investments will start to pick up
in 2014," he said.
Asked how he would respond to those who proposed leaving the
euro as an option for Italy, Praet said discussions about
abandoning the single currency "do not reflect reality".
Italy's economy remained flat in the third quarter after two
years of contraction, but a spokesman for national statistics
bureau ISTAT said earlier this month that was insufficient to
show the recession was over.
Before rounding, GDP showed another marginal decline between
July and September, he added.