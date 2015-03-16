FRANKFURT, March 15 Thousands of people are
expected to march in Frankfurt on Wednesday to protest against
austerity policies they blame on the European Central Bank, as
the ECB inaugurates its new high-rise headquarters.
The gathering follows protests in Cyprus outside a meeting
of the ECB's decision-making Governing Council and marks
dissatisfaction with the powerful institution, which has sought
to distance itself from political wrangling in the euro zone.
"The main reason for the protest is that the ECB is in the
troika and the troika is responsible for the austerity policies
that have pushed so many into poverty," said Ulrich Wilken, one
of the organizers of the 'Blockupy' protest which will take
place near the ECB's 1.3-billion-euro ($1.4 billion)
headquarters.
The trio of inspectors, or troika, includes the European
Commission and International Monetary Fund and monitors
countries such as Greece and Cyprus that have received
international bailouts.
The ECB is also influential as a provider of finance to the
banks of struggling countries and has in recent weeks sanctioned
a drip feed of extra emergency finance to Greece's lenders.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis last week criticised
ECB policy towards Athens as 'asphyxiating', a criticism also
made by the protest organizers.
"They are not democratically elected, yet they push
governments into taking action all the time," said Wilken. "We
saw this again in the manner in which they made the terms
harsher for Greece to get finance after the election."
Earlier this year, the ECB stopped accepting Greek bonds as
security in return for funding, when that country's new leftist
government all but abandoned its reform-for-aid pledges.
"These are the policies that they carry out from their nice
new offices in Frankfurt," Wilken said.
Organisers expect 3,000 people from abroad to join the
protest, with a further 7,000 coming from Germany.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Janet Lawrence)