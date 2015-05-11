FRANKFURT May 11 The European Central Bank
bought 13.65 billion euros ($15.3 billion) worth of chiefly
government bonds in the ninth week of its quantitative easing
programme, a faster pace than a week earlier.
The ECB said on Monday it had settled a total of 108.709
billion euros of purchases of mainly sovereign bonds as of May
8, up from 95.056 billion the week before.
Under the programme of quantitative easing, which started in
early March, the ECB aims to purchase 60 billion euros a month
of securities (bonds, asset-backed securities and covered
bonds). This latest weekly result keeps it broadly on track.
The programme is intended to run to September 2016, or
beyond that if needed to see a sustained adjustment in the
inflation path back towards the ECB's target of just under 2
percent.
The ECB said that in addition to public-sector bonds, it
had bought 2.9 billion euros of covered bonds last week, and 42
million euros of asset-backed securities, bringing the totals of
those two programmes to 77.976 billion euros and 5.827 billion
euros respectively.
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
(Reporting By John O'Donnell)