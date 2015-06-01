FRANKFURT, June 1 The European Central Bank bought 12.455 billion euros ($13.66 billion) worth of assets, chiefly government bonds, in the 12th week of its quantitative easing programme, slightly more than in the week before.

The ECB said on Monday it had settled a total of 146.679 billion euros of purchases of mainly sovereign bonds as of May 29, up from 134.224 billion euros a week earlier.

The amount of asset backed securities, which also falls under its money printing scheme, picked up sharply. It bought 982 million euros of such securities, compared with just under 100 million a week earlier.

Under the quantitative easing programme which started in early March, the ECB aims to purchase 60 billion euros a month of securities, including bonds, asset-backed securities and covered bonds.

It plans to slightly accelerate the pace of buying in the coming weeks. This latest weekly result keeps it broadly on track to hit its target.

The programme is intended to run to September 2016, or beyond if needed to see a sustained adjustment in the inflation path back towards the ECB's target of just under 2 percent.

The ECB said that in addition to public-sector bonds, it had bought 2.303 billion euros of covered bonds last week, and 982 million euros of asset-backed securities. That brings the totals purchased under those two programmes to 85.108 billion euros and 7.212 billion euros respectively.

To see charts showing the ECB's rollout of its money-printing programme, click here: here

($1 = 0.9118 euros) (Reporting by John O'Donnell; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)