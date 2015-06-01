(Adds monthly data)
By John O'Donnell and John Geddie
FRANKFURT, June 1 The European Central Bank
bought 12.455 billion euros ($13.7 billion) worth of assets in
the 12th week of money printing, upping the pace of a scheme to
buy chiefly government bonds.
The ECB said on Monday it had bought a total of 146.679
billion euros of mainly sovereign bonds as of May
29, up from 134.224 billion euros a week earlier.
But data on the individual bonds they bought showed that
they continue to struggle to buy long-term debt in some
countries.
Part of the difficulty is explained by the fact that
managers of pension funds are obliged to keep bonds that mature
in the distant future.
The average maturity of Dutch government bonds bought by the
ECB is 6.85 years, for instance, although the average maturity
of all Dutch government debt is around 9 years.
Analysts point to this discrepancy as evidence that the ECB
is struggling to buy long-dated Dutch bonds from insurance and
pension funds.
A recent sell-off on bond markets, on the other hand,
provided the ECB with an opportunity to buy bonds whose yields
had, until recently, sunk so low that they were disqualified
from being bought under the money printing scheme.
Monthly data on sovereign debt purchases by country also
showed that the ECB had bought more short-dated German bonds as
yields rose sharply in May.
The average maturity of the German bonds bought fell from
7.9 years to 7.11 years. bit.ly/1PZKMrf
Under the QE programme which started in early March, the ECB
aims to purchase 60 billion euros a month of securities,
including bonds, asset-backed securities and covered bonds.
The amount of asset-backed securities purchased under the
scheme picked up sharply in the last week. The ECB bought 982
million euros of them, compared with just under 100 million a
week earlier.
It plans to slightly accelerate the pace of buying in the
coming weeks before the quiet summer months and is broadly on
track to hit its target.
The programme is intended to run to September 2016, or
beyond if needed to see a sustained adjustment in the inflation
path back towards the ECB's target of just under 2 percent.
The ECB said that in addition to public-sector bonds, it had
bought 2.303 billion euros of covered bonds last week, and 982
million euros of asset-backed securities. That brings the totals
purchased under those two programmes to 85.108 billion euros and
7.212 billion euros respectively.
Breakdown of weekly public sector purchases (QE)
Week Weekly amount Total amount
1 9.751 9.751
2 16.5 26.3
3 14.7 41.016
4 11.5 52.522
5 9.159 61.681
6 11.612 73.293
7 11.716 85.009
8 10.047 95.056
9 13.65 108.709
10 13.696 122.405
11 11.819 134.224
12 12.455 146.679
To see charts showing the ECB's rollout of its
money-printing programme, click here: here
($1 = 0.9118 euros)
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; Editing by Balazs Koranyi/Ruth
Pitchford)