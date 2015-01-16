(Adds quotes)

PARIS Jan 16 The aim of a euro zone quantitative easing plan would be to anchor long-term financing conditions and restore confidence in the bloc's inflation target, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday in an interview.

Coeure told Liberation daily that the Frankfurt-based bank must decide whether the bond-buying would focus on specific countries or would be spread across the whole euro zone.

"The aim of a QE is to ensure trust in the capacity of a central bank to stabilise inflation," he said.

"We will take the U.S. and British experiences into account to determine the amount of bonds to buy in order to restore confidence in the fact that inflation will come back to a level close to and below 2 percent."

Coeure said the euro zone was not in deflation but the risk had increased in the summer of 2014. European policymakers must mobilise all tools to boost growth, he said, adding that this included monetary and budgetary policies as well as structural reforms.

He said that weaker-than-expected growth and inflation "oblige us to react and, once more, to imagine instruments to support growth."

Asked about what could happen after general election there on Jan. 25, Coeure said: "It's out of the question that Greece leave the euro." (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Leigh Thomas and Andrew Callus)