PARIS Jan 16 The aim of a euro zone
quantitative easing plan would be to anchor long-term financing
conditions and restore confidence in the bloc's inflation
target, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit
Coeure said on Friday in an interview.
Coeure told Liberation daily that the Frankfurt-based bank
must decide whether the bond-buying would focus on specific
countries or would be spread across the whole euro zone.
"The aim of a QE is to ensure trust in the capacity of a
central bank to stabilise inflation," he said.
"We will take the U.S. and British experiences into account
to determine the amount of bonds to buy in order to restore
confidence in the fact that inflation will come back to a level
close to and below 2 percent."
Coeure said the euro zone was not in deflation but the risk
had increased in the summer of 2014. European policymakers must
mobilise all tools to boost growth, he said, adding that this
included monetary and budgetary policies as well as structural
reforms.
He said that weaker-than-expected growth and inflation
"oblige us to react and, once more, to imagine instruments to
support growth."
Asked about what could happen after general election there
on Jan. 25, Coeure said: "It's out of the question that Greece
leave the euro."
