PARIS Jan 16 The aim of a euro zone
quantitative easing plan would be to anchor long-term financing
conditions in peripheral countries and the broader euro zone,
European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said
on Friday in an interview.
Coeure told Liberation daily that the Frankfurt-based bank
must decide whether the bond-buying would focus on specific
countries or would be spread across the whole euro zone.
"The aim of a QE is to ensure trust in the capacity of a
central bank to stabilise inflation," he said.
Coeure said the deflation risk had increased in the summer
of 2014 and said European policymakers must mobilise all tools
to boost growth.
"It's out of the question that Greece leave the euro," he
said when asked about what could happen after general election
there on Jan. 25.
