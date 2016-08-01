* German, French and Italian debt above capital key

By Francesco Canepa

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 The European Central Bank bought more German, French and Italian government bonds in July than its money-printing programme dictates, leaving smaller states like Portugal and Slovakia behind, data showed on Monday.

The ECB is buying 80 billion euros worth of assets, mainly government bonds, every month in a bid to boost inflation and economic growth in the euro zone by lowering the cost of borrowing.

July's data, which confirm a lasting trend, run counter to market fears that the ECB is close to running out of German paper to buy.

But it also raises questions about whether the ECB's largesse benefits some countries disproportionately and whether the bank can comply with the many self-imposed constraints of its asset purchase programme.

The bank is widely expected to extend and tweak the rules of the scheme later this year.

ECB government bond purchases are conducted by the national central banks of the euro zone and are supposed to reflect the amount of capital each of them has paid into the ECB, which depends on the size of the country's economy.

But July's purchases show German bonds accounted for 27.4 percent of the total bought during the month, or 1.8 percentage points more than the Bundesbank's share of the ECB capital key, according to Reuters calculations on ECB data.

"The amount purchased in July (and its increase relative to June) suggests that the ECB is not experiencing difficulties in finding German bonds," Luca Cazzulani, an analyst at UniCredit, wrote in a note to clients.

Italian and French purchases were also above the countries' quotas in July, by roughly 1.4 percentage points each.

Since the start of the quantitative easing (QE) programme, German, French and Italian purchases have exceeded the size of their capital key by around one percentage point each.

Eurosystem sources said this additional buying was designed to make up for the exclusion of Greece and, later, Cyprus from QE and for the lack of bonds to buy in Estonia.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Portugal has bought nearly 1 percentage point less in July than it should have to reflect its own share of the ECB's capital, extending a recent trend.

Sources close to the matter told Reuters earlier this year this had to do with concerns about hitting some other purchase limits on the country's debt.

Purchases of Slovakian, Lithuanian and Latvian debt were also below the countries' capital key in July. (Editing by Tom Heneghan)