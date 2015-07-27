FRANKFURT, July 27 The European Central Bank bought 10.263 billion euros ($11.38 billion) of public-sector assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme. For more detail on the ECB's asset purchases, please click: here Breakdown of weekly public sector purchases (QE) Week Weekly Total amount amount 1 9.751 9.751 2 16.5 26.3 3 14.7 41.016 4 11.5 52.522 5 9.159 61.681 6 11.612 73.293 7 11.716 85.009 8 10.047 95.056 9 13.65 108.709 10 13.696 122.405 11 11.819 134.224 12 12.455 146.679 13 12.921 159.600 14 10.649 170.249 15 11.97 182.219 16 11.681 193.900 17 10.766 204.666 18 11.680 216.346 19 11.271 227.617 20 10.263 237.880 ($1 = 0.9015 euros) (Reporting by John O'Donnell; Editing by Alison Williams)