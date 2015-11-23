FRANKFURT, Nov 23 The European Central Bank bought 12.565 billion euros ($13.37 billion) of public sector assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Monday. For more detail on the ECB's asset purchases, please click: here Breakdown of weekly public sector purchases (QE) Week Weekly Total amount amount 1 9.751 9.751 2 16.5 26.3 3 14.7 41.016 4 11.5 52.522 5 9.159 61.681 6 11.612 73.293 7 11.716 85.009 8 10.047 95.056 9 13.65 108.709 10 13.696 122.405 11 11.819 134.224 12 12.455 146.679 13 12.921 159.600 14 10.649 170.249 15 11.97 182.219 16 11.681 193.900 17 10.766 204.666 18 11.680 216.346 19 11.271 227.617 20 10.263 237.880 21 11.009 248.889 22 10.809 259.698 23 10.177 269.875 24 9.886 279.761 25 9.776 289.537 26 11.910 301.447 27 13.022 314.469 28 12.249 326.718 29 11.161 337.879 30 8.436 346.315 31 12.459 358.774 32 12.042 370.816 33 12.254 383.070 34 10.567 393.637 35 12.929 406.566 36 12.577 419.143 37 12.565 431.708 ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)