(Adds Asmussen quote, context on ECB policy)
FRANKFURT, June 28 The European Central Bank
denied a German newspaper report on Friday that it was
considering launching a new bond purchase programme under which
it would buy debt of all 17 euro zone countries.
Sueddeutsche Zeitung said there were discussions at working
group level at the ECB about buying bonds of all euro zone
governments according to their share of gross domestic product
in the currency bloc.
That would add a new element to the ECB's stimulus programme
akin to the quantitative easing adopted by the U.S. Federal
Reserve, the newspaper said.
"The article is wrong," an ECB spokesman said.
ECB President Mario Draghi said in April the bank was
looking at its options "from a 360-degree perspective".
But ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said this
referred to ways of reviving lending to the real economy.
"The thinking of the ECB in a 360-degree perspective relates
to the issue of supporting, within our mandate, the credit
supply to the real economy, especially to SMEs, to nothing
else," Asmussen said.
"Stories that claim otherwise are not correct."
The ECB holds a policy meeting next Thursday, when it is
expected to keep its main interest rate on hold at a record low
of 0.5 percent.
Draghi, and other ECB policymakers, said earlier this week
an exit from the bank's exceptional monetary policy measures
remains "distant".
Their comments stand in contrast to those made last week by
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who said the U.S. economy
was expanding strongly enough for the central bank to begin
slowing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later this year.
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)