LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Euro-denominated emerging market
sovereign issuance will soar to its highest levels in 10 years
on the back of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing
programme, as issuers outside the eurozone seek to take
advantage of falling euro yields, according to bank analysts.
Euro debt issuance from emerging market sovereigns is
expected to rise by 67% to EUR35bn this year because of the
ECB's EUR1.1trn bond buying plan, which has already pushed
yields down in the single currency region before a security has
even been bought.
The ECB move will have a knock-on effect on euro-denominated
issuance outside the eurozone, as investors look outside their
regular stomping ground in search of higher returns, driving
down the yields of emerging market euro curves in the process.
There is evidence that ECB fever has already hit the market
following a tightly-priced dual-tranche offering from Mexico on
Thursday.
The sovereign printed two euro bonds, due in 2024 and 2045,
inside its dollar curve on a headline basis, though on a
post-swap basis issuing in dollars would have been more cost
effective. Still, the deal allows Mexico to consolidate its euro
investor base.
SAME SIZE, MORE EUROS
Euro issuance from emerging market sovereigns in 2014
reached around EUR21bn, or about 27% of a sovereign market that
totalled roughly USD100bn-equivalent last year, according to
Societe Generale.
"I would expect the size of the market to remain roughly the
same at around USD100bn sovereign issuance this year," Régis
Chatellier, director, EM sovereign credit strategy at Societe
Generale told IFR. "But the share of euro sovereign bonds should
increase to 40%, which means the share of US dollar bonds should
be lower."
If euro-denominated emerging market sovereign issuance hits
the EUR35bn level Chatellier forecasts, it will be the highest
such amount raised in the currency in the last decade, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Until last year, EM sovereign euro issuance had struggled to
break through EUR20bn - the only exception being the EUR23bn
raised in 2010.
Those emerging market issuers within the eurozone are
already seeing their debt rally hard. Latvia 2024s, for example,
are trading at a yield of 0.7%, according to Tradeweb, nearly
100bp lower than at the end of 2014.
Sovereigns with plenty of room to issue new debt are likely
to be some of the biggest beneficiaries of ECB bond buying,
according to Martin van Vliet, a strategist at ING.
"Issuers such as Slovakia...will benefit more from the
programme than the likes of Belgium and Italy, given its much
lower amount of outstanding bonds in the two- to 30-year
maturity range in proportion to its GDP," said van Vliet.
Croatia, not in the eurozone, is seeking to raise euros,
although it could print its transaction before the ECB begins
buying debt.
Sovereign issuers from outside Europe with an existing euro
curve are expected to capitalise on falling yields, with South
Africa, Turkey, Brazil, Morocco and Indonesia all highlighted by
Chatellier as possibilities to issue new euro debt.
All of those sovereigns "would be inclined to issue in
euros, either in order to fund their financing gap, or to boost
their FX reserves," said Chatellier.
