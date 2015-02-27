* Spain uses ECB-fuelled market to term out bulging debt
pile
* Core issuers locked out of short-term euro market
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Feb 27 (IFR) - Even before it has begun, the
European Central Bank's looming bond purchase programme has
already distorted prices enough that a variety of public sector
issuers are being forced to rethink their borrowing strategies.
For peripheral borrowers, the distortions are unambiguously
good news. But for other issuers higher up the credit curve,
life is likely to become considerably trickier.
The ECB's quantitative easing programme will only roll out
next week, but European bond yields have already dropped sharply
in anticipation, pushing investors further along the curve and
out towards the eurozone periphery.
This has given some of those peripheral countries the
opportunity to term out debt piles that have spiked in recent
times after a succession of crises within the single currency
bloc - and to do so at compelling yields.
Spain, for example, this week issued a 7bn 15-year bond,
while paying a coupon of only 1.95%.
"Seven or eight years ago, we were a smaller issuer with a
very small amount of debt outstanding. This has changed rapidly
and our gross issuance programme is now 240bn for this year,"
said Pablo de Ramon-Laca Clausen, senior adviser for funding and
debt management at the Spanish treasury.
"As a result, there is a concentration of redemptions in
certain points of the curve, and so we are comfortable gradually
extending duration," he said.
Spain's debt-to-GDP ratio spiked from 39.4% in 2008 to 92.1%
in 2013 as it assumed bank debt through an EU bailout programme.
Similarly, Portugal's debt-to-GDP ratio went from 71.7% to
128.0% and Italy's from 102.3% to 127.9% over the same period,
according to European Commission data.
Analysts believe that one of the aims of the QE programme
was to redirect investor flows from the European core to the
periphery to allow these countries to better manage their debt
piles at lower funding costs.
In that regard, the job is arguably already done: both
Portugal and Italy have been flooded with demand when issuing
30-year bonds this year at record low coupons, even though the
former is firmly in junk territory while the latter is at the
lower end of the investment-grade spectrum.
"The rhetoric of QE has already done half the job in terms
of lowering funding costs for peripheral issuers, be it SSA, FIG
or corporates, without the ECB having bought anything," said
Conrad Baker, head of SSA syndicate at Nomura.
PROGRAMME RETHINK
However, while a boon for some, the advent of QE is proving
to be a major headache for other public sector issuers which are
in the crosshairs of the 60bn-a-month purchase programme.
Spreads have tightened to such an extent that the best-rated
sovereigns and agencies are now trading at negative yields at
the short end, creating uncertainty about whether they have
access to the market at this part of the curve.
"Our bonds are trading very, very tight to swaps and French
treasuries, which is not very helpful for new issuance,
especially in terms of new bonds with maturities less than 10
years," said Philippe Noel, head of capital markets at French
agency Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale (Cades).
And those uncertainties have led Cades to consider moving
issuance into other currencies. "We will wait and see if we
would need to switch a bit of our planned euro issuance to US
dollars," Noel said.
Cades believes the ECB may buy 500m-600m of its bonds as
part of QE.
The European Investment Bank did price a bond deal with a
negative yield this week, a 400m tap of its 1.375% November
2019 ECoop note at -0.026%.
Because it was a reopening, there was still a coupon on
offer. But it remains to be seen how many investors will be
willing to pay for the privilege of lending to other top-rated
issuers.
Germany's KfW, one of the best rated and most liquid agency
names in Europe, is grappling with the same problem.
"It is hard to predict what the effect of the ECB purchases
will be. I can anticipate, though, that one challenge will be to
issue in short maturities in euros - but that is not a problem
in US dollars," said Horst Seissinger, head of capital markets
at KfW.
The German agency does not have any tangible plan to issue a
benchmark bond at the moment, though it will remain
opportunistic.
Two other issuers this week circumvented the negative yield
problem by using other currencies to price short-dated bonds.
Belgium sold a US$2bn 1.125% three-year note, a deal that
offered a 1.204% yield but still represented a saving when
swapped back into euros because of a negative basis swap.
Finland followed soon after, this time pricing a three-year
bond in the sterling market, a £250m 1% December 2018 note.
"This deal was more about the arbitrage on offer. I'm not
sure if these issuers are necessarily locked out of short-dated
euro issuance, as some thought when QE was first announced, but
I agree there is still some uncertainty around how syndicated
new issuance will work in practice at negative yields," said
Alex Barnes, head of SSA fixed income syndicate at Citi.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Matthew Davies,
Julian Baker)