* Public sector purchase programme gets underway
* Bankers underwhelmed by slow start
By Helene Durand
LONDON, March 9 (IFR) - The start of the European Central
Bank's quantitative easing programme left market participants
disappointed on Monday with many asking how the bank will get to
its targeted size of 60bn a month.
According to bankers, while the ECB has been active, its
purchases have been surprisingly small. "The average ticket is
only around 2m, although some go up to 20m, and I am slightly
puzzled by the size," said one debt market official.
Unless the central bank steps up the pace, he doubted
whether it could achieve its target. He also noted that unlike
previous examples at the onset of unconventional central bank
programmes, the market this time has continued to rally.
"It's normally buy the rumour, sell the fact. It's not the
case here. It's buy the rumour, buy the fact."
Market participants say the buying has been across the
board, in all names, markets and in maturities above five-years.
Another banker agreed that the ECB would struggle to meet
its target at the current rate of purchases, but added: "It's a
bit of a game of cat and mouse. The ECB is never going to be
transparent."
The buying has had a stronger impact on the core/semi-core
markets than on the periphery with 10-year yields in Germany and
France lower by some 6-6.5bp, while 10-year yields in Italy and
Spain are down 2-3bp.
The impact on supras and agencies has also been felt. An EIB
6bn July 2020 bond was quoted at less 32bp, according to
Tradeweb prices, 2bp tighter than Friday and 15bp tighter than
in early January.
KfW's 1.25% October 2019s have tightened to less 31.3bp from
less 30.8bp on the open. That deal was trading at less 19bp in
early January.
"We are reaching a real pain test for a number of investors
like bank treasuries and insurance companies," the first banker
said. "The ECB is going to keep on squeezing the market and it's
not good news for everyone. Some will have to sell, although the
question is: what will they substitute this paper with?"
When the ECB started its third covered bond purchase
programme, it also left many disappointed. It has, however,
picked up the pace since it started last October and has now
bought over 51bn of paper.
However, unlike the public sector market, the ECB is not
limited to the secondary market and has been able to buy large
deal chunks in primary.
