* Is Irish CBank head's last day before retiring
* Says initial QE was very hard for ECB to put together
(Adds details, further quotes)
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Nov 25 There are signs that the European
Central Bank's quantitative easing programme is producing
results and the bank needs to keep its foot on the stimulus
pedal, departing ECB governing council member Patrick Honohan
said on Wednesday.
Speculation of further easing from the ECB at its next
policy meeting on Dec 3. has grown since President Mario Draghi
indicated in October that the bank's Governing Council would act
if needed to drive up inflation towards its near-2 percent
target, a view echoed by several other policymakers.
Alternatives open to boost a virtually stagnant euro zone
economy include snapping up the bonds of towns and regions or
introducing a two-tier penalty charge on banks that park money
with the ECB, according to officials.
"I think we can see results, not a huge bounce back to a 2
percent inflation rate, but I think if we didn't have it we
would be looking at a worse situation," Honohan told journalists
on his last day as Irish Central Bank Governor before retiring.
"Even though there are signs of a better recovery, inflation
forecasts are still not moving up and therefore definitely they
need to keep the foot on the accommodation pedal."
After inflation of just 0.1 percent last month, a Reuters
poll of economists on Wednesday suggested the ECB will ease
policy in some way or other on Dec. 3.
Draghi must find a compromise that will win the blessing of
a majority of the 19 central bank heads around the euro zone,
and Honohan said it had been "very difficult" for the bank to
set up its initial round of money-printing.
Honohan, who will be succeeded by fellow economics professor
Philip Lane, said he was firmly in favour of the initial move.
The bank has been buying around 60 billion euros ($63.5
billion) of assets a month since March, a programme scheduled to
run until next September.
