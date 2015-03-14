* ECB's Visco says QE carries risks, ECB must be quick
* Greece's Varoufakis sees QE fuelling equity bubble
* Italy EconMin says companies still lack confidence
CERNOBBIO, Italy - March 14 European
policymakers warned on Saturday against excessive optimism
following the launch of the European Central Bank's bond buying
programme, with Governing Council member Ignazio Visco saying
interest rates could not remain near zero forever.
The ECB began a programme of buying sovereign bonds, or
quantitative easing, on Monday with a view to supporting growth
and lifting euro zone inflation towards its target of just under
2 percent.
Visco, Italy's central banker, said the euro had weakened
faster than expected since the ECB first hinted at the move and
there were risks the programme could overshoot its goal, as well
as fuel an excessive rise in the prices of financial and real
estate assets.
"We must try to get inflation close to 2 percent as quickly
as possible," Visco told a conference in Cernobbio, on the
shores of Italy's Lake Como, where policy makers and company
executives gathered to discuss the economic and financial
outlook for Italy and Europe.
"We can't keep interest rates at zero forever or for an
ultra-prolonged period of time," Visco said.
The ECB cut its main policy rate to 0.05 percent at the
beginning of September.
Earlier on Saturday, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis
told the same conference that the ECB's purchases could fuel an
unsustainable equity rally without promoting investments in the
real economy.
FRAGILITY
Visco said this week's poor figures on Italian industrial
output showed the economic situation remained fragile despite a
"new optimism" among investors that was lacking only a few weeks
ago.
"It's a sign that we need to be careful about excessive
optimism ... there is still fragility," he said.
A warning against excessive optimism on Saturday came also
from Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, who said
domestic companies still lacked confidence to make the most of
the opportunities offered by the ECB's ultra-loose monetary
policy.
He said the Rome government would try to take advantage of
the current situation to push through reforms that enhanced
growth in the longer-term, so that the ECB's move did not simply
translate into a short-term boost.
"There is a macroeconomic window of opportunity which is
bigger than we thought a few weeks back ... (but) one should not
be excessively optimistic," Padoan said at the Lake Como
conference.
Visco said Bank of Italy projections put the country's
economic growth at between 0.5 and 1.0 percent this year and
above 1.5 percent in 2016.
The Italian economy shrank for a third consecutive year in
2014.
