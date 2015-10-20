(Adds comment, background)
By Jesús Aguado
MADRID Oct 20 The European Central Bank could
extend and modify its asset purchase programme aimed at boosting
inflation and growth in the euro zone, Bank of Spain Governor
Luis Maria Linde said on Tuesday.
The ECB's Governing Council meets in Malta on Thursday and
markets expect a dovish message, highlighting a willingness to
act to boost inflation, but few if any concrete adjustments to
its 60 billion euros ($68 billion) a month asset purchase
programme.
However, expectations that the quantitative easing programme
could be extended or expanded are running high.
"If the (ECB) deems it necessary, it could use the
flexibility it has given the acquisition programme to extend its
size and duration or modify its composition," Linde said.
ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said last week new policy
instruments would be needed to face slowing growth and inflation
that turned negative again.
Linde said current inflation levels in the euro bloc were
worryingly below the ECB's target of near 2 percent.
"The risk of medium-term inflation expectations de-anchoring
doesn't seem near but, even so, the trend in the last few months
once again is worrying," Linde said.
Consumer prices in the euro zone fell 0.1 percent in
September as oil prices dropped, the first negative reading
since March.
Linde also said that while uncertainty surrounding economic
forecasts had risen in the last few months and downside risks
had grown due to a deterioration of the world economy, Spain's
economy remained strong.
The Bank of Spain expects national economic output to grow
by over 3 percent this year while average inflation would end
the year below zero.
($1 = 0.8807 euros)
