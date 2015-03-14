(Adds more comments)
CERNOBBIO, Italy, March 14 The European Central
Bank's bond purchases will create an unsustainable stock market
rally and are unlikely to boost euro zone investments, Greek
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis warned on Saturday.
The ECB began a programme of buying sovereign bonds, or
quantitative easing, on Monday with a view to supporting growth
and lifting euro zone inflation from below zero up towards its
target of just under 2 percent.
Bond yields in the currency bloc have collapsed, but record
low interest rates so far have not spurred investments that
would support growth in recession-hit countries like Italy or
Spain.
"QE is all around us and optimism is in the air," Varoufakis
told a business audience in Italy. "At the risk to sound the
party pooper ... I find it hard to understand how the broadening
of the monetary base in our fragmented and fragmenting monetary
union will transform itself into a substantial increase in
productive investments.
"The result of this is going to be an equity run boost that
will prove unsustainable," he said.
Varoufakis reiterated that the new Greek government was
ready to time its promised anti-austerity measures in a way that
helped negotiations with European Union partners over the
disbursement of financial aid.
"We never said we're going to renege on any promises, we
said that our promises concern a four-year parliamentary term,"
he told reporters on the sidelines of the conference.
"They will be spaced out in an optimal way, in a way that is
in tune with our bargaining stance in Europe and also with the
fiscal position of the Greek state," he said.
Athens needs to agree with creditors on a revised package of
measures in order to access funds pledged to it from the euro
zone and the International Monetary Fund under a four-month
extension of its bailout programme.
Speaking at the same conference on Friday, Varoufakis
expressed confidence an agreement would be reached by April
20th.
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Francesca Landini; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)