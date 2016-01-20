VIENNA Jan 20 Inflation expectations are
central to assessing the European Central Bank's quantitative
easing programme, ECB Governing Council member Vitas
Vasiliauskas said on Wednesday.
"Generally speaking, I think inflation expectations for the
future is the main thing for just rethinking the asset purchase
programme," he told a panel discussion at a Euromoney conference
in Vienna when asked what the first sign of needing to wind down
the programme would be.
"But for the moment I would not like to speculate," he
added.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Francois Murphy; Editing by
Alison Williams)