FRANKFURT, Nov 20 Printing money is not the way
out of the euro zone crisis, European Central Bank policymaker
Jens Weidmann said, resisting the possibility raised by others
at the ECB of buying assets to aid a weak recovery.
Two senior ECB policymakers have said in the last week that
asset buying - or quantitative easing (QE) - is a policy option
to bring inflation closer to the ECB's target, and financier
George Soros threw his weight behind the idea on Wednesday.
But Weidmann, chief of Germany's Bundesbank and leader of
the hawkish camp of policymakers on the ECB's Governing Council,
pushed back against the idea of the central bank pumping more
money into the euro zone economy.
"We have lowered interest rates and are offering banks
unlimited liquidity. But there are no easy and quick ways out of
this crisis," he told German weekly Die Zeit in an interview to
be published on Thursday.
"The money printer is definitely not the way to solve it. It
will still take years until the causes of the crisis are
eliminated."
On Tuesday, the Paris-based Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development (OECD) called on the ECB to emulate
U.S.-style quantitative easing to help the single currency area
avoid a deflationary spiral like that seen in Japan.
The ECB's economics chief, Peter Praet, who first put the
possibility of QE on the agenda last week, also said on Tuesday
there was no risk of deflation visible in the euro area, and
that inflation expectations were firmly anchored.
But Soros said the economic adjustment policies being
pursued by some euro zone countries were deflationary.
"Economic policy that is currently being proposed is
creating conditions of deflation which need to be resisted and
the ECB is determined to do it," the billionaire told a
conference in London. "But without support from Germany, it will
not be able to do it."
Joerg Asmussen, the ECB's other German policymaker, opposed
a rate cut in May and this month. Asmussen sits on the ECB's
Frankfurt-based, six-man Executive Board, which forms the
nucleus of the broader 23-man Governing Council.
Referring to Asmussen, Soros said, "you can see there is
going to be a lot of resistance from Germany in taking the
active monetary steps that the ECB would have to take to
counteract deflation".
Asmussen said on Tuesday the ECB could act again if needed
to keep inflation in the euro zone on target.
TOO SOON
A Reuters poll of economists found on Wednesday that the ECB
was unlikely to embark on its own bond-buying programme but
would offer banks another wave of cheap cash early next year
through long-term loans.
The ECB cut interest rates to a record low earlier this
month and said it could lower borrowing costs further still.
Weidmann said it was too soon to signal any further easing.
"The Council has only just eased monetary policy further, so
I do not think it is sensible to immediately herald the start of
the next round," he said.
"Technically we are definitely not at the end of our
possibilities. But the question is: what is sensible? The debate
about further measures leads away from the real causes of the
crisis."
The euro zone's prolonged crisis was rooted in a lack of
competitiveness in some member countries, high government debt
and troubled banking systems, he told the paper.
"Only politics can solve these problems, the central bank
cannot," Weidmann said.
