FRANKFURT Jan 12 The European Central Bank's recent injection of almost half a trillion euros of three-year funding has made a substantial contribution to improving the funding picture for euro zone banks, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

"The provision of liquidity ... for refinancing operations will continue to support euro area banks and thus the financing of the real economy," Draghi said at a news conference after the ECB left euro zone interest rates at 1 percent.

"The extensive recourse to the first three-year refinancing operation indicates that our non-standard policy measures are providing a substantial contribution to improving the funding situation of the banks."

The long-term, ultra-cheap ECB cash has given banks an incentive to be more aggressive in their purchases of euro zone bonds, and they have a second and expected to be final opportunity to get the three-year funding at the end of February.

Spain and Italy spread cheer through euro zone markets on Thursday with successful debt auctions at sharply lower borrowing costs in 2012's first real test of appetite for debt from the euro zone's bruised periphery.