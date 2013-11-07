BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
TORONTO Nov 7 Interest rates are going to go up over the long term regardless of what central banks do now, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday after the European Central Bank unexpectedly cut rates.
Flaherty also said he did not see any sign of a bubble in the Canadian housing market right now.
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent