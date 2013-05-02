BRATISLAVA May 2 The European Central Bank will look further into helping businesses by promoting collateralised loans to free up the flow of credit, President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

"The Governing Council decided to start consultations with other European institutions on initiatives to promote a functioning market for asset-backed securities collateralised by loans to non-financial corporations," Draghi said.

"There can't be fears of lack of funding as an excuse for not lending," Draghi said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)