Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
BRATISLAVA May 2 The European Central Bank will look further into helping businesses by promoting collateralised loans to free up the flow of credit, President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
"The Governing Council decided to start consultations with other European institutions on initiatives to promote a functioning market for asset-backed securities collateralised by loans to non-financial corporations," Draghi said.
"There can't be fears of lack of funding as an excuse for not lending," Draghi said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.