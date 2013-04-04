China sets yuan midpoint at strongest level since Nov 10
SHANGHAI, June 1 China's central bank set the yuan midpoint at 6.8090 per dollar on Thursday, lifting it 543 pips from the previous day's rate to its strongest level since November 10.
FRANKFURT, April 4 European central Bank President Mario Dragi said on Thursday that Cyprus's initial decision to charge a levy on insured as well as uninsured banks depositors was a mistake.
"That was not smart, to say the least, and was quickly corrected," he said.
Draghi also told a news conference that Cyprus's bailout, including hitting wealthy depositors with losses, was not what would happen in further bailouts.
"Cyprus is no template," he said.
The euro zone struck a deal last month to hand Cyprus a bailout worth 10 billion euros ($12.84 billion) but demanded rich depositors in its banks forfeit some money despite the risk of a wider bank run.
Initially, Cyprus also sought to charge those with 100,000 euros or less even though they had a bank deposit guarantee.
SHANGHAI, June 1 China's central bank set the yuan midpoint at 6.8090 per dollar on Thursday, lifting it 543 pips from the previous day's rate to its strongest level since November 10.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, May 31 (Fitch) This announcement replaces the version published on 23 January 2017 to include details of the bespoke criteria applied. Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 3 EUR750 million mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'; the Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is due January 2024 and has a 12-month extension period. This issuance brings the total outstanding covered bonds on issue