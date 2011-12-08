FRANKFURT Dec 8 The European Central Bank
cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.0 percent on
Thursday as the euro zone's worsening debt crisis outweighed the
concern over persistently high inflation.
The ECB also reduced the interest rate on its deposit
facility to 0.25 percent and the rate on the marginal lending
facility to 1.75 percent, bringing all rates to match record
lows reached in 2009.
ECB President Mario Draghi will explain the Governing
Council's decision at a 1330 GMT news conference. The cut was
the second in as many months, and means that the ECB has reduced
borrowing costs in both meetings since Draghi took over the
central bank from Jean-Claude Trichet.
Markets are now looking for hints whether the ECB is
preparing to cut rates even further in the coming months.
Attention will also focus on other changes in the central
bank's policy, especially whether the cut is part of its move to
more growth-oriented monetary policy instead of concentrating on
keeping inflation low.
Central bank watchers are also keen to hear any news on
whether the ECB is going to increase its government bond buys.