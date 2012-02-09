FRANKFURT Feb 9 The European Central Bank held its main interest rate at 1.0 percent on Thursday as the central bank takes stock on the impact of its previous measures in helping stabilise the economy.

The ECB kept the interest rate on its deposit facility at 0.25 percent and the rate on the marginal lending facility at 1.75 percent.

ECB President Mario Draghi will explain the Governing Council's decision at a 1330 GMT news conference. The decision was in line with analyst expectations in a Reuters poll.

Markets are now looking for hints whether the ECB's interest rates have found a new floor or if the central bank is preparing to cut rates further in the coming months to support the still-weak economy.

Attention will also focus on changes in the central bank's policy regarding Greece and the government bonds the ECB holds.