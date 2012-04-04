FRANKFURT, April 4 The European Central Bank
held its main interest rate at 1.0 percent on Wednesday as
persistently high inflation offset pressure to respond to the
euro zone's shaky economic recovery.
The ECB also said the interest rate on its deposit facility
would remain at 0.25 percent, and the rate on the marginal
lending facility would stay at 1.75 percent.
ECB President Mario Draghi will explain the Governing
Council's decision at a 1230 GMT news conference.
Markets are looking for hints on how long the ECB is
planning to keep its wait-and-see stance on interest rates.
They also expect Draghi to be grilled on whether the central
bank has started discussing exiting from its non-standard
measures, which include pushing a 1-trillion-euro wall of cash
into money markets in 3-year loans.