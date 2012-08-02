FRANKFURT Aug 2 The European Central Bank held
its main interest rate at a record low of 0.75 percent on
Thursday, waiting to see whether inflation and the euro zone
economy slow further before deciding on any fresh cut in
borrowing costs.
Euro zone inflation held steady at 2.4 percent in July -
just above the ECB's target of close to but below 2 percent.
After the decision, the euro rose against the U.S. dollar to
$1.2285 from $1.2264 before, while European shares
pared gains.
The ECB also left the interest rate on its deposit facility
at 0.0 percent - a low it went to for the first time last month
to encourage banks to lend overnight to other banks, where they
receive a higher rate, currently about 0.1 percent.
The ECB held its marginal lending facility - or emergency
borrowing rate - at 1.50 percent.