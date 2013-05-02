FRANKFURT May 2 The European Central Bank cut
its main interest rate by 25 basis points to a record low of
0.50 percent on Thursday, after inflation fell well below the
ECB's target and increasingly weak economic surveys increased
doubts about a recovery.
The cut came as euro zone inflation fell to 1.2 percent in
April, clearly undershooting the ECB's target of below but close
to 2 percent.
In a Reuters poll, a slight majority of economists had
tipped the ECB to cut rates this month. The euro initially fell
after news of the decision before recovering and turning flat.
Investors are now eyeing the ECB's news conference, due to
begin at 1230 GMT in Bratislava, to hear ECB President Mario
Draghi explain the decision.