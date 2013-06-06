FRANKFURT, June 6 The European Central Bank left its main interest rate unchanged at a record low 0.50 percent on Thursday, holding off policy action to wait and see whether economic recovery materialises in the second half of the year.

The currency bloc is on track for a "very gradual recovery" later this year driven by the ECB's loose monetary policy and demand from abroad, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday.

After cutting its main rate by a 1/4 percentage point in May, the ECB held it this time. It also left the rate on its deposit facility at 0.0 percent and held its marginal lending facility - or emergency borrowing rate - at 1.00 percent.

The markets now turn their attention to the Draghi news conference, scheduled to begin at 1230 GMT, where he will present the central bank's new economic forecasts for growth and inflation.