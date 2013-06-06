FRANKFURT, June 6 The European Central Bank left
its main interest rate unchanged at a record low 0.50 percent on
Thursday, holding off policy action to wait and see whether
economic recovery materialises in the second half of the year.
The currency bloc is on track for a "very gradual recovery"
later this year driven by the ECB's loose monetary policy and
demand from abroad, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday.
After cutting its main rate by a 1/4 percentage point in
May, the ECB held it this time. It also left the rate on its
deposit facility at 0.0 percent and held its marginal lending
facility - or emergency borrowing rate - at 1.00 percent.
The markets now turn their attention to the Draghi news
conference, scheduled to begin at 1230 GMT, where he will
present the central bank's new economic forecasts for growth and
inflation.