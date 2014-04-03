FRANKFURT, April 3 The European Central Bank
left its main interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.25
percent on Thursday despite a sharp slowdown in inflation in the
euro zone.
The decision to leave rates unchanged was expected, though a
very small minority of economists polled by Reuters had expected
a cut.
The ECB also left unchanged the rate it pays on bank
overnight deposits at 0.0 percent, and held its marginal lending
facility - or emergency borrowing rate - at 0.75 percent.
Markets now turn their attention to ECB President Mario
Draghi's 1230 GMT news conference, at which he is expected to
give a more detailed explanation for the ECB's decision.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor and David Milliken; editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)