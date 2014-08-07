FRANKFURT Aug 7 The European Central Bank left
interest rates unchanged on Thursday, holding off fresh policy
action as it prepares to launch fresh funding for banks next
month that it hopes will lift inflation from rock-bottom levels.
The decision to leave rates unchanged was expected after the
ECB cut them in June, taking its deposit rate below zero and
announcing a new round of long-term loans for banks that will be
tied to lending to smaller companies. The first such loans will
be available on Sept. 18.
At Thursday's meeting, the ECB left its main refinancing
rate unchanged at a record low of 0.15 percent, as expected.
It also kept the rate on bank overnight deposits at -0.10
percent, which means banks pay to park funds at the central
bank, and held its marginal lending facility - or emergency
borrowing rate - at 0.40 percent.
Markets now turn their attention to ECB President Mario
Draghi's 1230 GMT news conference, at which he is expected to
give a more detailed explanation of the ECB's decision.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Catherine Evans)