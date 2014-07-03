BRIEF-Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singhaiyi Group Ltd
* Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singhaiyi Group Ltd Source text for Eikon:
FRANKFURT, July 3 The European Central Bank left its main interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.15 percent on Thursday, holding off fresh policy action while it waits for stimulus measures announced last month to take effect.
The decision to leave rates unchanged was expected after the ECB cut them in June, taking its deposit rate below zero, launching a new round of long-term loans to boost lending, and signalling it could do more if necessary.
At Thursday's meeting , the ECB kept the rate on bank overnight deposits at -0.10 percent, which means banks are paying to park their funds at the central bank, and held its marginal lending facility - or emergency borrowing rate - at 0.40 percent.
Markets now turn their attention to ECB President Mario Draghi's 1230 GMT news conference, at which he is expected to give a more detailed explanation for the ECB's decision.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 3 EUR750m mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'; the Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is due January 2024, and has a 12-month extension period. This issuance brings the total outstanding covered bonds on issue out of DBS's covered bonds programme to the equivalent of SGD3.25bn. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme's rating is bas
* Soros Fund Management Llc reports 5.31 percent passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of January 12 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kljrWw] Further company coverage: