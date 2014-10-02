NAPLES, Italy Oct 2 The European Central Bank
left interest rates unchanged on Thursday, holding them at
record lows while it rolls out a batch of measures it hopes will
see off the spectre of deflation and revive the euro zone
economy.
The decision to leave rates on hold was widely expected
after the ECB cut them to rock-bottom levels last month and the
bank's president, Mario Draghi, said after the move: "Now we are
at the lower bound".
At Thursday's meeting, the ECB left its main refinancing
rate at 0.05 percent.
It also kept the rate on bank overnight deposits at -0.20
percent, which means banks pay to park funds at the central
bank, and held its marginal lending facility - or emergency
borrowing rate - at 0.30 percent.
Markets now turn their attention to Draghi's 1230 GMT news
conference, at which he is expected to give a more detailed
explanation of the ECB's decision and to flesh out the bank's
plans to buy asset-backed securities (ABS).
