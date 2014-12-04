FRANKFURT Dec 4 The European Central Bank left
interest rates unchanged on Thursday, holding them at record
lows while it considers whether to print money to buy government
debt to shore up the euro zone economy.
The decision to leave the cost of borrowing at record lows
was widely expected after the ECB cut rates to rock-bottom
levels in September and the bank's president, Mario Draghi, then
said they had hit "the lower bound".
At Thursday's meeting, the ECB left its main refinancing
rate, which determines the cost of credit in the economy, at
0.05 percent.
It also kept the rate on bank overnight deposits at -0.20
percent, which means banks pay to park funds at the central
bank, and held its marginal lending facility - or emergency
overnight borrowing rate for banks - at 0.30 percent.
Markets now turn their attention to Draghi's 1330 GMT news
conference, watching for any indications on the shape or timing
of possible government bond buys - a step known as quantitative
easing.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell and Paul Carrel Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)