FRANKFURT Nov 7 The European Central Bank chose to cut interest rates on Thursday because inflation is expected to be low for a prolonged period of time, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

"We may experience a prolonged period of low inflation to be followed by gradual upward movement towards an inflation rate of below but close to 2 percent later on.

"Accordingly our monetary policy stance will remain accommodative for as long as necessary," he told a news conference after the bank cut its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points to 0.25 percent.

Euro zone inflation is currently 0.7 percent, well below the ECB's target of below but close to 2 percent.